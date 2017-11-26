(Nigel Roddis/PA via AP)

5 dead in Britain as stolen car smashes into tree

LONDON — Two teenagers have been arrested after a stolen car smashed into a tree in Britain, killing five.

Police said Sunday the two 15-year-old boys are held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victims included a 12-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and two men aged 24 and 28.

The accident happened Saturday night in Leeds, a city 200 miles (320 kilometres) north of London.

West Yorkshire police said it was not clear if some of the victims were pedestrians or if the seven people had been riding in the stolen Renault Clio.

Previous story
Refugees thank adoptive North Dakota city by feeding hungry

Just Posted

Co-accused told Josh Frank to take fall for triple murder, tell undercover police officers: Frank

Telling a tangled web of lies to different police officers during the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Busy Saturday at the Festival of Trees

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Rebels drop fourth game in a row

Red Deer has now lost 10 of their last 11

Tense women’s march in Turkey ends peacefully

PARIS — The Latest on the International Day for the Elimination of… Continue reading

Joshua Frank takes stand in murder trial

Joshua Frank testifies he had no idea Klaus family would be murdered

WATCH: National women’s hockey team in Red Deer

Before heading to next year’s Olympics in South Korea, the women’s national… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month