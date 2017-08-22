67th Street roundabout paving set for Saturday

Drivers should watch for detours near roundabout

Drivers in the 67th Street roundabout area should watch for detours and road closures on Saturday as the finishing paving touches are made.

The road closures will affect access to Hwy 2 throughout the day and the following detours will be in place:

•Starting at 6 a.m., the intersection of 67th Street and Golden West Avenue will close.

•Eastbound traffic on 67th Street will be detoured on Johnstone Drive to Taylor Drive.

•Westbound traffic on 67th Street will be detoured on Golden West Ave and 71st Street to Johnstone Drive.

Once this paving is complete at 67th Street and Golden West Ave, the intersection will re-open and the westbound lanes of 67th Street from west of the roundabout to the Hwy 2 overpass will close.

•To access Hwy2 from westbound 67 Street, use 32 Street or 11A via Taylor Drive.

•The roundabout will remain open for northbound, southbound and eastbound traffic.

When paving is complete on the westbound lanes, both the eastbound and westbound lanes from west of the roundabout to the Hwy 2 overpass will close for a brief period of time.

•To enter the city from Hwy 2, use Hwy 11A or 32nd Street and Taylor Drive.

•To exit the city use Hwy 11A or 32nd Street via Taylor Drive.

•The roundabout will remain open for northbound, southbound and eastbound traffic.

Next, the eastbound lanes of 67th Street from west of the roundabout to the Hwy 2 overpass will close.

•To enter the city from Hwy 2, use Hwy 11A or 32nd Street and Taylor Drive.

•The roundabout will be open for all turning movements.

The work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to Sunday, August 27 if necessary. Dynamic message boards will be used to update drivers about the closures throughout the day and updates will be posted to The City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Once the paving is complete, the roundabout and 67 Street will be fully open. Remaining work will include permanent lane marking and landscaping.

More information and detour maps are available at www.reddeer.ca/construction.