$8,500 raised by SoulCase Tattoo for community programs in Sylvan Lake

SoulCase Tattoo held a community fundraiser on July 29 which were donated to the FCSS

SoulCase Tattoo and Art Gallery’s 10th annual customer appreciation and anniversary event wasn’t just a party, it was also a fundraiser for charity.

Tattoo artist and owner of SoulCase Jesse Daulphin has organized a few such charity events through his shop with the proceeds being donated to a local charity.

This year’s community fundraiser raised roughly $8.500 in one day on July 29.

The money raised has been donated to Sylvan Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).

“It is absolutely amazing,” said Heather Sweetnam, family liaison advocate with FCSS. “We are grateful to have such grate support from our community.”

The money will be split between four programs: Flip Side Youth Centre, Parent Link, Healthy Families and Family Education.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds raised at the event on July 29 was donated to the FCSS. It was raised through various smaller events and gatherings throughout the day.

SoulCase’s community fundraiser had a barbecue, a “bikini bike wash”, a show and shine as well as guest tattoo artists.

All together, eight tattoo artist got together to provide select designs for those daring to wait for a tattoo during the event.

“Jesse is great, he really makes a point of giving back,” said Sweetnam. “He is a fantastic community member.”

The money donated will go entirely towards food through the four previously mentioned programs.

At Flip Side Youth Centre, food will be bought for a snack program for the youth who attend after school.

Sneetnam said the money may also go towards teaches parents and families about preparing food and proper nutrition.

The money “will go towards providing education and food to low income families in the area,” said Sweetnam.

Daulphin and SoulCase Tattoo have been providing for the community in various way for years, and Sweetnam is happy to have dedicated community members in Sylvan Lake.

“It is great to see the support in Sylvan Lake for our community,” she said.

