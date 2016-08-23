AHS to pick up tab to demolish Rocky water tower

Alberta Health Services will pick up the $430,000 tab for demolishing Rocky Mountain House’s landmark water tower.

The town decided to pull down the water tower after receiving notice from Alberta Health Services that it’s an obstruction to the recently constructed heliport for the town’s health-care centre.

Rocky Mayor Fred Nash said in a statement issued on Monday that removing the tower ensures residents continue to have access to STARS.

“This is a solution that will see the heliport open and able to accommodate the larger helicopters now in use by STARS,” said the mayor.

Until the tower is removed, STARS will continue to land at the town’s airport.

In order to open the heliport for use, the town would either have had to paint the tower in a orange-and-white checkerboard pattern to make it more visible, as per Transport Canada regulations, or remove it.

Besides paying for removal cost, AHS will pay to replace the town, Clearwater County and regional fire communication antennas that were located on the tower. An ammonia stack north of the rink will also be relocated.