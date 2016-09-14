Accused arsonist charged

Recommend on Facebook

A Sylvan Lake man accused of a residential arson now faces criminal charges.

On Monday at 10:25 p.m., local police and firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 50 block of Old Boomer Road.

The fire was contained and extinguished with minor damage to the building. No one was injured. All occupants were out of the residence.

A 44-year-old man is charged with arson and disregard for human life, arson to property, two counts of uttering a death threat, and failure to comply with a recognizance.

The man also faces several gun-related charges as a result of an investigation by Sylvan Lake RCMP who responded to a disturbance complaint at a Red Deer County residence on Sand Road on Sept. 7 and 8.

The man is charged with four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of careless use of a firearm, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon without holding a licence, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition, three counts of tampering with the serial number of a firearm, and four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

A bail hearing for the accused was held Tuesday and he was remanded into custody. He was to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday.