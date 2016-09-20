Alberta culture Days at end of month

Recommend on Facebook

Art shows, film presentations and live music will highlight this year’s Alberta Culture Days in Red Deer.

The annual three-day festival will take place throughout the city from Sept. 20 to Oct. 2.

More than a dozen local arts and culture organizations have come together to plan more than 25 individual events taking place throughout the weekend.

Greg Stafford, Special Programmer for the City of Red Deer, said it’s a great way to learn something new.

“Alberta Culture Days offers a great opportunity to unleash your creative side and get inspired,” said Stafford.

Most events are free to attend and family-friendly.

“It’s a weekend full of events the whole family can enjoy and a fun way to learn about activities and venues in Red Deer that you may not have experienced before,” said Stafford.

A complete list of events and locations is available at www.reddeer.ca/AlbertaCultureDays.