Arrest made in connection with ATM theft

By Staff Writer - Red Deer Advocate
Published: September 21, 2016 8:10 AM

Red Deer RCMP have arrested and charged a man they allege tried to steal an ATM from a local gas station.

In the early hours of of July 18, two men tried to steal the ATM from the East Hill Fas Gas.

They pulled up in a truck to the front entrance of the Fas Gas on 30th Avenue and 22nd Street with a tow strap attached to the rear of the vehicle. The white truck had a covered licence plate..

The first suspect used a sledgehammer to smash the glass door and once inside, his partner attempted to cut a hole in the ATM with a portable saw. When those attempts were not successful, the suspects drove away. The entire theft attempt took about five minutes.

A 20-year-old Red Deer man is now facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He appeared in court recently on the charges and will appear again in Red Deer on Oct. 11.

 
