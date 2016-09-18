At the confluence of science and video games





Recommend on Facebook

Hacker Lab is teaching teenagers the basics of coding and how to apply those skills to real life.

The teen club kicked off Science Literacy Week by teaching teenagers how to make their own video games on Saturday.

Ben Smeets, Digital Literacy co-ordinator of the Red Deer Public Library, said the reaction from the kids has been really encouraging.

“It sometimes tricky with teenagers because you never know what kind of programs they’ll be into, but it seems good so far. They were into it and were doing some really good and creative stuff,” said Smeets.

Smeets believes there are certain life lessons the kids can learn from the program.

“Whenever you are doing coding it’s always about problem solving. They learn problem solving skills, they learn about creativity and they learn to look at the world in a different way,” said Smeets.

Jennifer Barritt, library assistant at the Dawe branch, is helping with the program and is optimistic the kids will realize that hard work can go a long way.

“It might inspire them to become a computer engineer or something cool like that. I think it’s encouraging them and building them up while teaching them a really cool tool,” said Barritt.

Barritt said it’s also a good chance for kids to build relationships.

They come here and meet kids who have the same interests as they do. I hope this becomes a place where that can continue happen,” said Barritt.

Starting today, Science Literacy Week place at libraries across Canada. Programs similar to the Hacker Lab will be held at special events throughout the city such as science experiments and storytelling, science for adults, eruption art and Fun Saturdays in Russian.

For a full list of events visit www.scienceliteracy.ca