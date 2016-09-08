Books on the Bus program seeking donations of used books

Red Deerians are asked to clear out their bookshelves starting on National Literacy Day as part of a book drive aimed at providing free books to everyone riding Red Deer Transit today.

Residents are encouraged to donate all paperback books for children, youth, and adults to select city facilities. Children’s books are most needed. A regular supply of books is critical for the continued success of the program.

Book donation bins are located at the Collicutt Centre, Dawe Centre, Rec Centre, Culture Services Centre (3827 39 Street), Sorensen Station, Pidherney Centre and Red Deer Child Care, and at Red Deer City Hall.

Books on the Bus was launched in January as a six-month pilot and its success has extended the program’s run until the end of 2016.

In the first six months, approximately 4,000 books have been collected and distributed on eight Red Deer Transit buses and two mobile book carts at Sorensen Station.

Anyone riding on participating Red Deer Transit buses is encouraged to “Take it. Read it. Share it.”

RDPL’s Dawe branch marks Literacy Day with an event tonight.