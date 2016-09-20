Bull Skit's annual FUNraiser! coming Saturday

Recommend on Facebook

Is there a Bull Skit cast member you’d like to pie in the face?

Here’s your chance: Bull Skit’s annual FUNdraiser! is coming up on Saturday night sept. 24 at the Scott Block.

Supporters of Red Deer’s improv and sketch comedy troupe are invited to meet and mingle with the cast. “Excellent” donated prizes from local businesses will be raffled off, and a contest to win the chance to pie your favourite (or least favourite) cast member will be launched — all from 8 p.m.

Of course, plenty of entertainment will also be provided by “Red Deer’s favourite source for laughs,” as well as information about the upcoming Bull Skit season.

For more information, or for tickets, please visit www.bullskitcomedy.com or call 403-872-6706.