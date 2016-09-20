Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter
Community Papers | Mobile Edition
Red Deer Advocate - News
TEXT
  • letter
  • print
  • follow

Bull Skit's annual FUNraiser! coming Saturday

Recommend on Facebook
By Staff Writer - Red Deer Advocate
Published: September 20, 2016 8:18 AM

Is there a Bull Skit cast member you’d like to pie in the face?

Here’s your chance: Bull Skit’s annual FUNdraiser! is coming up on Saturday night sept. 24 at the Scott Block.

Supporters of Red Deer’s improv and sketch comedy troupe are invited to meet and mingle with the cast. “Excellent” donated prizes from local businesses will be raffled off, and a contest to win the chance to pie your favourite (or least favourite) cast member will be launched — all from 8 p.m.

Of course, plenty of entertainment will also be provided by “Red Deer’s favourite source for laughs,” as well as information about the upcoming Bull Skit season.

For more information, or for tickets, please visit www.bullskitcomedy.com or call 403-872-6706.

 
TEXT


Calendar



Find out what's happening in your community and submit your own local events.

follow us on twitter

Featured partners