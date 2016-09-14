Commercial vehicles get failing grade in safety blitz

Some 40 per cent of commercial vehicles travelling through Red Deer are getting a failing grade.

Twenty-one out of 63 commercial vehicles were taken off the road in a safety blitz on September 7 and 8.

Red Deer RCMP Sgt. Al Nickolson said he was not overly surprised with the number.

“I think 30 per cent is common in these situations. When we look at the out of service criteria, it’s anything from brakes that aren’t properly adjusted, a flat tire, cracked frames and springs, steering components or even proper drivers licence and registration. There a lot of variables that we check for,” said Nickolson.

There were a total of 91 violations and 60 regulatory issues. Of those violations, three vehicles were overloaded and three were in violation of dangerous goods transportation regulations.

The Red Deer RCMP also issued a 24-hour suspension in relation to a drug impairment and arrested one person on an outstanding warrant.

Nickolson said the safety checks are about making sure the roads are safe for everybody, not only in Red Deer, but across the country.

“All commercial vehicles across the country are required to meet specific safety standards accruing to federal and provincial legislation, and the inspection criteria we apply to each vehicle is set out by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance,” said Nickolson.

Nickolson is advising commercial drivers in the province to visit the Alberta Motor Transport Association website to stay up to date with safety regulations in Alberta.

The safety checks took place at locations on Johnstone Drive, the intersection of 77 Street and 47 Avenue and the 19 Street and 40 Avenue intersection.

Vehicles were checked for proper documentation and registration, properly secured and marked dangerous goods and other safety regulations.

Those vehicles that failed the inspections were taken off the road immediately.