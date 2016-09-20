Cultural Master Plan to set vision for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is embarking on its first Cultural Master Plan.

Mayor Sean McIntyre says the plan will “establish a cultural vision for the town as well as well as identify concrete strategies and actions to support municipal and community goals and priorities.”

The plan is all about preparing the community for growth while ensuring the cultural programs, facilities, industries and events are available to provide residents with the “work-life balance many want.

“A society rich in cultural is vital to a community and quality of life,” says McIntyre in comments for the launch of the initiative.

To get the project rolling, the town is undertaking what is known as “cultural mapping.” It involves taking an inventory of what resources are already present in the town.

The community will then be consulted for their ideas and input, as will council and municipal staff; the local arts, culture and heritage community, businesses and others.

A community survey has been developed and posted on the town’s website under public notices at www.sylvanlake.ca

The survey asks residents to identify the three most important physical culture resources, such as festivals or heritage sites, and to identify non-physical cultural resources, such as local achievements.

Residents are also asked what cultural resources they show off to visitors, as well as identify what is lacking and what opportunities and challenges could be involved in addressing that. The short survey also asks for five words to be included in a vision statement.