Dangerous offender arrested after escape

A dangerous offender on the lam for more than week has been arrested.

Killam RCMP arrested Darrell Peter Moosomin on Sunday after a report of a man matching the description of Moosomin was seen hitchhiking on Hwy 13 just east of Daysland.

Moosomin was arrested roadside without incident on his outstanding Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Moosomin remains in police custody and is currently awaiting a hearing.

Moosomin walked away from an escorted visit to the Samson Pow Wow on August 13. He was serving an indeterminate sentence at the Pe Sakastew Centre in Maskwacis at the time of the escorted visit.

The RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this investigation.