Expect traffic snarls as road work ramps up in south Red Deer

New traffic tie-ups are in store for motorists in south Red Deer as work begins on two major road projects.

Work crews are preparing a new access to a commercial expansion planned for Southpointe Junction on the west side of Taylor Drive, between 19th and 22nd Streets.

Wayne Gustafson, engineering services manager for the City of Red Deer, said there will be some lane closures. Flag people will also be directing traffic at the south end of Taylor Drive.

Crews are busy adding an additional southbound lane and creating a signaled intersection as access to the future shopping complex.

The project, which is mostly being paid for by the developer, is expected to take at least another 1 1/2 months, to the end of construction season — or longer if the rainy weather continues, said Gustafson.

Next year, other roadwork will be needed in this area.

Taylor Avenue will be widened between 22nd Street and and 28th Street, and also upgrading will likely begin at Taylor and 19th Street.

The latter will be needed because of a $100-million project, starting this fall, to create a safer interchange where Gaetz Avenue south intersects with Hwy 2.

Gustafson said this “massive” Alberta Transportation venture is expected to start soon and continue for a couple of years. “It’s supposed to be completed prior to the 2019 (Canada) Winter Games,” which are being held in Red Deer, he added.

Traffic in south Red Deer will be slowed by both projects. But while single lanes of traffic will be temporarily closed or re-routed, he added motorists will continue to have through-access in these areas.

However, commuters should allow themselves more time to get through construction zones. Gustafson believes more motorists will likely use the 32nd Street or 67th Street exits to Hwy 2.

“I think people understand we only have a certain amount of time to do construction and that the weather impacts us,” added the engineering manager, who urged drivers to be patient — and careful of construction crews.

“Stay slow and be safe. There are people working there, and we all want to get home at the end of the work day.”

For more information, please call 403-342-8158.

