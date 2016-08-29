Guns, drugs seized in Sylvan Lake bust





Six Central Albertans are facing weapons and stolen property charges after a police bust in Sylvan Lake.

Some of the seized items include 10 firearms including shotguns, sawed off shot guns, hand guns and an Uzi-style assault rifle, brass knuckles, prohibited ammunition magazines, ammunition, stolen licence plate, morphine and other prescribed pills, stolen credit and ID cards, large “rock” of Crystal Meth, methamphetamine, mushrooms, stolen mail, tomahawk and hatchets and Canadian money.

Sylvan Lake RCMP say the investigation is complex and further charges are anticipated.

On Aug. 23, police recovered two stolen trucks from Lacombe and Westlock at a residence on Richfield Crescent in Sylvan Lake.

Four people were arrested at this residence and a search warrant was later granted.

Police recovered a significant quantity of illegal firearms and drugs and property during the search. All firearms are believed to be stolen and have had serial numbers removed.

Less than 24 hours later, police followed up on a complaint of a man with a firearm inside the residence.

Police arrested a man and recovered the firearm. A woman was also arrested during the course of that investigation.

Jason Sagal, 41, of Sylvan Lake was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants and is charged with 24 firearms and weapons related charges, three stolen property related charges, possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking and five counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Jason William Ionson, 35, of Blackfalds was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants is charged with 55 firearms and weapons related charges, three stolen property related charges, possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking and five counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Samantha Casimer Johnstone, 35, of Red Deer is charged with eight counts of unlawful storage of a fireram, three counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, seven counts of unauthorized possession of firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited/restricted firearm, four stolen property-related charges and possession of controlled substance for purpose of trafficking.

Nicole Rae Armstrong, 31, of Sylvan Lake is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of controlled substance for purpose of trafficking and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle-Geddes, 21, of Red Deer is charged with careless use of firearm, fail to comply with probation order, unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and obstruct peace officer.

Kristie Lynn Stauth, 34, of Red Deer is charged with unauthorized possession of firearm, possess weapon dangerous to public, possess counterfeit currency, four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with undertaking, possession of marijuana.

Sagal, Ionson, and Johnstone were set to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Monday.

Stauth and Stroneagle-Geddes will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Sept. 7. Johnstone will appear in court on Sept. 9.