Rhyno takes the reins



Crystal Rhyno is the new managing editor of the Red Deer Advocate.

Rhyno, who joined the Advocate news team in 2011, is a familiar face in the community. Besides covering City Hall for five years as a reporter, she has a popular weekly running column that will now appear twice a month as Rhyno takes over her new managerial duties.

Publisher Mary Kemmis said, “Crystal has contributed greatly to the success of the Advocate since joining our team. Her skill set, dedication and passion will help move the Advocate to the next level, both in paper and online.”

While it’s a changing time for newspapers — “exciting changes are happening,” said Rhyno, who looks forward to leading a team of talented and experienced reporters and editors into a new era. The Red Deer Advocate turns 110 next year, and Rhyno said special-event celebrations will be held.

A new website is also coming on-stream this fall to help the Advocate tell local stories in more ways, including with video.

“There will be more emphasis on new platforms,” said Rhyno. But she pledged the same dedication will be applied to telling stories that most matter to the community. Since Advocate news staffers live and work in the area, they understand the issues that are important to their Central Alberta neighbours, she added.

Among Rhyno’s duties will be writing editorials on relevant issues, including the workings of City Hall. She believes her experience as municipal affairs reporter will inform her opinions and help keep council accountable to local residents.

The Nova Scotia native previously worked as a reporter at the Grande Prairie Daily Herald-Tribune and taught English in South Korea. She also worked as a writer in various capacities since graduating from Ottawa’s Algonquin College with a journalism degree. She previously studied English and criminology at Acadia University.

Rhyno replaces former managing editor Josh Aldrich, who left for other pursuits.