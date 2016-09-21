Indigo adopts G.H. Dawe School

Recommend on Facebook

G.H. Dawe School has been chosen as the recipient for Indigo’s 2016 Adopt a School program.

The three-week fundraising program runs to Oct. 9 during which time Red Deer’s Chapters store will fundraise to revitalize the school’s library.

Fairview School and St. Patrick’s Community School also have their own fundraising pages through adoptaschool.indigo.ca where online donations can be made.

Participating schools receive 100 per cent of donations raised in-store and online. Schools will also receive 30 per cent off all books at Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores.

Indigo Love of Reading Foundation will offer a matching program for all online donations so for every $20 donation, which is the equivalent value of two books, the school will receive a third book for free.

People can also support the schools without making a donation by sharing a short story on the online profile of a participating school. If their story is selected to be featured on the Adopt a School website, the foundation will donate a book to that school’s library for free.

Olsen wins Chase the Ace, $3,495

The winner of the recent Chase the Ace fundraiser for the Red Deer Hospice Society was a woman from Penhold.

Marilyn Olsen won $3,495. The raffle raised $3,880 for the hospice, said Melissa Giroux, fund development and marketing co-ordinator for the hospice society.

Tickets were sold at The Market at Red Deer for $5 each. The hospice received 40 per cent of the funds raised.

The raffle ran over the summer and after one person missed drawing the ace from the final two cards, Olsen automatically won as her raffle ticket was the winner in the final draw.

The hospice had approval from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission to run the popular raffle that saw weekly prize money won, as well as the final jackpot.

It was the first organization to be approved for an amended Chase the Ace campaign in Alberta. The raffle has proved successful in eastern Canada where prizes money has reached over $1 million.

Lung association fundraiser encourages walking or running

Residents are encouraged to start walking or running in support of the Alberta Lung Association on Sunday.

The Red Deer Fun Run/Walk fundraiser takes place at McKenzie Trails Picnic Shelter.

Event check-in starts at 9:00 a.m. with the every event beginning at 10 a.m.

The goal is raise funds for the organization and strengthen community awareness about the importance of having healthy lungs.

The Alberta Lung Association works on finding causes, treatment and cures for lung disease through critical research and rely 100 per cent on donations.

To register or for more information visit www.events.runningroom.com.