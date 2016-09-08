It takes more than high marks to land a good job

Alberta’s slumping economy means more students are coming to Red Deer College with eyes keenly focused on future job searches.

“A l0t of students are looking from the perspective of what’s going to get me a job as opposed to what would I like to do,” said Maryanne McGrath, college students’ association president.

“That’s always a challenging balance: what a student is interested in as opposed to what a student is going to make money from.”

Even those who are halfway through programs are looking at tailoring their remaining education to the job market.

McGrath said students who really want to show employers what they can do should make a mark outside the classroom.

“To those students I say to them get involved and make sure you take on a leadership role in some capacity (and) make sure you have something outside of academics that will carry you through and make you more viable as an employee for businesses once you leave school.”

McGrath said she often tells students their grade point average may get them into graduate school but it may not get them a job.

Polishing up a resumé with marketable skills and taking advantage of the college’s career counselling to target opportunities can give students an edge in a competitive job market.