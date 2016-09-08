Legion donation enables long-term care centre to buy bladder scanner

A handy piece of medical equipment that could keep more seniors out of hospitals was donated to the Extendicare Michener Hill facility.

The long-term care home recently received a $10,000 bladder scanner from the Red Deer Legion. Although the device is not commonly available at long-term care centres, “it’s very essential to residents… we’re very grateful to get it,” said Melissa D’Souza, recreational therapist and director at the facility.

The small scanner looks something like an ultrasound and is used to detect bladder and urinary tract infections. “It’s very essential to the residents,” preventing some from being hospitalized with advanced infections, said D’Souza. “They can be treated prior.”

Extendicare Michener Hill has 220 residents from 31 to 104 years old. Younger people with debilitating conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, Huntington disease and early-onset Alzheimer’s, will also benefit from the scanner, she added. As well, D’Souza believes it will be used, as needed, to diagnose some of the 60 residents of the assisted living facility next door.

The bladder scanner is being operated by the nurse practitioner on site, who was trained to use it.

The Red Deer Legion began fundraising for the device after the family advisory council and staff of the Extendicare facility determined there was a need for a scanner.

