Man shot, police searching for shooter



Recommend on Facebook

A 29-year-old man walking in the Michener Hill area was shot in the shoulder on Thursday afternoon and RCMP are still searching for the shooter.

Patrol cars swarmed the area around 41 Ave. and 51A St. about 2:20 p.m. after getting the gun call.

The wounded man was treated on scene by Emergency Medical Services before being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers immediately combed the area but no suspect was located. An officer armed with an assault rifle was among those who could be seen scouring the neighbourhood. Other officers were interviewing residents in the area.

“At this time, RCMP do not believe there is any danger to the public,” said police.

51A St. between 41 and 42 Avenues was closed off while the investigation continued on Thursday afternoon.

“They are still looking for witnesses and if there were surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood that can help police to gather what happened,” said an RCMP spokesperson.

Several officers could be seen going through a backpack at the side of 51A St. about 3 p.m.

RCMP are seeking anyone who saw anything at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com