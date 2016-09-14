Nominees selected for Business of the Year Awards

Twelve finalists are in the running for the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Business of the Year Awards.

Events co-ordinator Shelley Hanlan said it wasn’t easy choosing the top 12 for the four categories.

“Every nomination that we got this year had a very good chance. It came down to just slight differences in each category. Any one of them could of been named a finalist. They were all deserving, ” said Hanlan.

Hanlan said it’s been quite the process, but is happy with the people who have made this possible.

“I think the committee this year have done an amazing job. They had a really hard task with the number of nominees this year who a lot of them were amazing,” said Hanlan.

New this year is the Young Entrepreneur Award. The three finalists include Bower Ponds Recreation, Empringham Disposal Corp. and Steel Pony Farms.

Finalists in the 1-10 full-time equivalent employees category include Freedom House, Jo(e) Social Media Inc. and Master Rim’s Taekwondo.

The 11-20 full-time equivalent employees category include Lockdown Escape Rooms Inc., Red Deer Rebels and Sophear’s Restaurant.

The 21 or more full-time equivalent employees category include Holiday Inn and Suites Red Deer South, Kipp Scott GMC Cadillac Buick and Paul Davis Systems.

The finalists were selected from over 40 nominees by a committee that included the public and chamber volunteers.

The committee was looking for businesses who showed the most growth, success and community leadership.

Winners will be announced at the annual gala being held at the Red Deer College Arts Centre on October 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.reddeerchamber.com or at the Chamber office located at 3017 Gaetz Ave.