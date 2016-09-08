Olds College: Funding will help college meet needs of livestock industry

A new state-of-the-art research facility at Olds College just received a $1.75-million boost.

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada announced the funding for the development of the Olds College Technology Access Centre for Livestock Production.

Officials say the centre will focus on meeting the needs of the Canadian livestock industry by providing access to new technologies that increase industry sustainability and producer viability.

It will assist producers in enhancing production efficiency and promoting herd health and welfare.

The funding will be put in place for five years, ($350,000 per year), in support of the core operations. This funding is renewable if the centre is successful.

The technology centre will provide demonstrations of new and innovative tools and technologies, helping to accelerate the adoption of innovation in the livestock sector. Connecting applied research and expertise in a producer-friendly way will help industry meet future environmental and animal welfare challenges while improving overall competitiveness, says the college.

The centre will be overseen by an advisory board, including an Olds College Centre for Innovation representative and individuals from various stakeholder groups, who will be tasked with providing high level input, business direction and industry perspective.

Tanya McDonald, acting vice-president of Advancement, Olds College, said Olds College is known for its long standing history in agriculture training, and this makes it the ideal location for the Technology Access Centre for Livestock Production.

“Our Olds College Centre for Innovation has had a number of successes in livestock research, and the expertise of our faculty and research staff will continue to make a difference for producers who work with us,” she said. “(The centre) will allow us to work directly with producers in helping solve problems faced in every livestock operation.”