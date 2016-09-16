Police find pickup connected to shooter, still seek gunman

RCMP have found the white pickup connected to the shooting of a man in Michener Hill neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

The unoccupied Ford F-150 truck was found in Mountview about 5 p.m. on Thursday with a stolen licence plate on it.

A 29-year-old man walking in the 51A St. and 41 Ave. area was shot in the shoulder about 2:20 p.m. RCMP are still searching for the shooter.

The wounded man was treated on scene by Emergency Medical Services before being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted and the public are not at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com