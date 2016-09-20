Prominent Sylvan Lake intersection closed

One of Sylvan Lake’s most prominent intersections will be closed as the long-running Lakeshore Drive redevelopment continues.

The intersection at Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street (50th Street) will be closed until Oct. 7.

All surrounding businesses will remain open while the work to install decorative intersection treatments and concrete is underway. Upgrades will bring the intersection in line with other areas along Lakeshore Drive that have been redeveloped in the last few years.

The town is nearing completion on the ambitious project that began in 2009 to transform its lakeshore area.