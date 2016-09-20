Public transit free for Wold Car Free Day

Recommend on Facebook

Ride the bus for free on Thursday.

The city’s public transit will be free for riders as part of World Car Free Day.

Matthew Chambers, Environmental Programs specialist, said World Car Free Day may just be one day per year; however, the idea of going car free is much bigger.

“Our goal is to get people out of their cars and using other modes of transportation on a more regular basis.”

It’s the sixth year Red Deer has promoted World Car Free Day.

“Not only are we offering free transit, but we are hosting the World Car Free Day event in conjunction with Feed 500 at City Hall Park where people can learn about living sustainability in our community,” said Chambers.

After walking, ride sharing or biking around for the day, residents can go online and fill out a survey to enter to win a bus pass and a Recreation, Parks & Culture family pass.

People are also invited to take the Red Deer Car Free Day Pledge, and enter to win prizes, just for leaving vehicles at home.

Visit www.reddeer.ca/carfree to enter to win prizes, fill out the survey or for more information.