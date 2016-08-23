Red Deer cadet honoured for performance





Red Deer’s Cadet Warrant Officer Joshua Brownell received the nod for the Regimental Sergeant Major’s Pace Stick award.

The award is presented to the most outstanding staff cadet at Vernon Cadet Training Centre based upon performance throughout the summer.

Brownell is a member of 1390 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (20th Field Artillery) in Red Deer.

During the summer, more than 1770 sea, army, and air cadets from Western Canada will have spent up to six weeks in the Okanagan Valley training centre, expanding the training they receive at their home corps, developing new skills and forming friendships

The Cadet Program is a national program for young Canadians aged 12 to 18 who are interested in participating in a variety of fun, challenging and rewarding activities while learning about the sea, army and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.