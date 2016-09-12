Son of former Edmonton police chief will be sentenced for murder in January

Recommend on Facebook

An Edmonton man convicted of the brutal slaying of a woman friend will not know his full punishment until January.

Mark Damien Lindsay, 29, admitted to the slaying of Dana Jane Turner in August 2011.

But his defence counsel argued unsuccessfully that Lindsay was mentally ill and delusional at the time he killed Turner, 31, and could not be held responsible for his actions.

It was revealed during his trial that Lindsay killed Turner by stabbing her with a pencil, strangling her and running her over in a car. He dumped the Fort Saskatchewan woman’s body on a lease road west of Innisfail.

Lindsay was found guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice last May.

The murder charge carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years. During the Jan. 5 sentencing hearing, the Crown prosecutor and Lindsay’s defence lawyer with argue how long beyond that he should remain in prison before being eligible for parole.

Sentencing was to have taken place in July but was postponed because the judge was not available on the scheduled date.

Man pleads guilty to abduction, sex assault of hotel worker

A man who kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a Gasoline Alley hotel worker will be sentenced later this month.

Justin Chase Mueller, 31, will be sentenced on Sept. 22 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench by Justice Kirk Sisson.

Mueller was scheduled to stand trial in the Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench last March, but changed his pleas to guilty on three of the five charges against him; abduction, robbery and sexual assault.

Sentencing was adjourned, however, pending the outcome of a psychiatric report.

Mueller admitted that on Dec. 3, 2014, he accosted a hotel worker while she was warming up her vehicle after finishing her shift.

The victim, whose identity is protected under the Criminal Code of Canada, was driven by Mueller to a bank machine and forced to take money from her account. He then drove her to a rural area near Penhold and sexually assaulted her, after which he drove her to a motel and assaulted her again.

The victim was later dropped off at a Red Deer convenience store and she called police.

Mueller remains in custody pending the outcome of his sentencing hearing.

Trial set for 2018 for accused in fatal impaired driving crash

A Kelowna man charged in connection with a fatal collision in Red Deer last year will not go to trial until early 2018.

Motorcyclist Kevin Lee Pearson, 44, of Springbrook was killed in a collision with a pickup truck on May 20, 2015 at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 22nd Street.

Chad Ryan Connatty was arrested by police at the scene. He faces charges of impaired driving causing death and causing death while driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding the legal limit of 80 mg per 100 ml (.08).

Connatty was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing in March.

His jury trial has now been set for Feb. 20 to March 2, 2018.