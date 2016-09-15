Vader convicted of murder





EDMONTON — The son of an Alberta couple killed six years ago during a robbery says the second-degree murder conviction handed down is a “huge relief.”

Bret McCann says the family doesn’t know exactly what happened on the day Lyle and Marie McCann died six years ago and probably never will.

He says it’s a tragedy that his parents never got to enjoy their golden years or the birth of their great-grandchildren.

But he adds his parents lived a long and happy life together.

Justice Denny Thomas concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that Travis Vader killed the seniors during a robbery.

The McCanns, both in their 70s, disappeared while camping and their bodies have never been found.