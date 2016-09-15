Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter
Community Papers | Mobile Edition
Red Deer Advocate - News
TEXT
  • letter
  • print
  • follow

Vader convicted of murder


Travis Vader arrives at court in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Vader was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Recommend on Facebook
Published: September 15, 2016 11:06 AM
Updated: September 15, 2016 11:08 AM

EDMONTON — The son of an Alberta couple killed six years ago during a robbery says the second-degree murder conviction handed down is a “huge relief.”

Bret McCann says the family doesn’t know exactly what happened on the day Lyle and Marie McCann died six years ago and probably never will.

He says it’s a tragedy that his parents never got to enjoy their golden years or the birth of their great-grandchildren.

But he adds his parents lived a long and happy life together.

Justice Denny Thomas concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that Travis Vader killed the seniors during a robbery.

The McCanns, both in their 70s, disappeared while camping and their bodies have never been found.

 
TEXT


Calendar



Find out what's happening in your community and submit your own local events.

follow us on twitter

Featured partners