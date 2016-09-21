Youths charged with stolen property, using stolen credit card

Two juvenile males wanted by police for an alleged crime spree now face 26 charges after being arrested by Lacombe Police Service on Monday.

An officer on patrol observed the two males, one age 16 and the other 17, get out of a parked vehicle at a restaurant in Lacombe. The males quickly proceeded into the restaurant and their actions appeared quite suspicious to the officer, police said.

A computer check on the licence plate number of the vehicle that the males had arrived in showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police then arrested the pair for possession of stolen property. Both were also found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

They were identified as individuals of no fixed address who had been on an alleged crime spree throughout Alberta including in Devon, Slave Lake, Stettler, High Prairie and Lacombe.

Some of the charges include possession of stolen property and use of a stolen credit card.

They have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Sept. 29.

Accused in Alan Beach death make court appearance

A man charged with manslaughter and accessory to murder in the stabbing death of a 31-year-old man made a brief appearance in court Wednesday.

Andrew Dwayne Werth was arrested on June 7 in connection to the fatal stabbing of Alan Beach in the Village Mall parking lot on Nov.18, 2015.

Werth will appear next in court on Oct.13.

Bill Georgopoulos, who was arrested on the same charges, will be in court on Sept. 28.

Daniel Boyd Sawyer, who has been accused of second-degree murder in the case, is scheduled for arraignment in the Red Deer Court on Oct. 3 where a trial is expected to be set.

Penhold home damaged by stove fire

A stove fire sparked more than $10,000 in damages in Penhold early Wednesday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said the fire originated from a pot on a stove and involved cooking oil in a single storey home.

“Most house fires in Canada start in the kitchen,” he said. “Mainly from unattended cooking and that’s what this case was. It’s important to never leave the stove if you need to step out for a minute or go to the bathroom,” said Pendergast.

Pendergast said the occupants had a working fire alarm which was highly important to the situation.

Fire crews remained on scene for more than two hours.