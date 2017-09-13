Red Deer man dies in workplace accident

A 37-year-old Red Deer man is dead following a workplace accident on Highway 2, north of Airdrie around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Gurshan Dhillon, public affairs officer with Occupational Health and Safety, said workers were moving zoneguard road barriers during construction on Highway 2 when a worker was struck by barriers and was fatally injured.

Police say traffic had been reduced to one lane while crews removed steel girders using an excavator to load them from the roadway to a flat deck trailer.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a steel girder had swung into the traffic lane while being lifted onto the trailer and was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer unit. The resulting impact struck the construction worker.

No other injuries were reported. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Traffic was shut down in the northbound lanes for approximately three hours. Traffic has since reopened to one lane of travel northbound.

Cpl. Chris Warren, RCMP K Division media relations officer, said, it doesnt look like any charges would be laid at this point.

The victim’s family has been notified. The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.