A fire advisory is issued for Rocky Forest Area

A Fire Advisory has been issued for the Rocky Forest Area, due to current and forecast dry weather conditions.

Under this advisory, all existing permits will be canceled and no new permits will be issued.

Any burning other than a campfire is prohibited.

Allowed are:

– Safe wood campfires in campgrounds (within fire rings) or random camping areas

– Charcoal briquettes

– Portable propane fire pits

– Gas or propane stoves and barbecues

– Catalytic or infrared-style heaters

The Fire Advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Find the most current information on Fire Advisories/Restrictions/Bans throughout Alberta at AlbertaFireBans.ca.

Remember to check the hot spots on your Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) and remove debris before and after use.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Soak it, stir it and soak it again until cool to the touch to ensure it is extinguished. If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 310-FIRE.