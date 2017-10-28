2017 Kinsmen Dream Home co-chair Scott Bourke says about 20 per cent of tickets have already been sold. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

The chance of winning the 2017 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer is better than ever.

Scott Bourke, dream home co-chair, said this year there are 8,400 single and multiple ticket bundles available compared to 11,300 last year.

The actual number of tickets for the draw is 14,500, down from 19,500 last year.

“We dropped the number of tickets available to make it better odds for people to win the house,” Bourke said on Saturday.

He said Kinsmen realize it’s not the best of times for a lot of people.

“There’s a lot of people in industries that are starting to go back to work, which is good. We’re hoping they take a chance on winning the house.”

Last year close to 8,000 single and multiple ticket bundles were sold.

“This year we’re hoping to hit that 8,400 and sell it out.”

Also new this year is the draw date, maybe. If the lottery is not sold out by Dec. 30, tickets will be sold until midnight Dec. 31 and the draw will be held Jan. 6.

In past years ticket sales ended at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and the draw was held that night.

Bourke said the change will provide an opportunity to sell more tickets if necessary and more time to prepare for the draw.

The 37th dream home offered by Red Deer Kinsmen is a 2,327 sq. ft., two-storey house. The contemporary design has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. A culinary kitchen opens to a living room with 17-foot ceiling and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace.

Located at 98 Longmire Close and built by Larkaun Homes, it is valued at $700,000.

“It’s got a nice, big wide-open kitchen. Cabinets that wrap around into the dining area, a huge walk in pantry,” Bourke said.

The master bedroom, with en-suite, has a wine fridge in the bedroom.

“First time we’ve ever seen that. That’s been kind of a hit with a bunch of people.”

He said lottery information has already gone out to previous buyers and so far about 20 per cent of tickets have been sold.

Dream home tickets are one for $100, three for $250 and five for $375.

The loyalty draw cut-off is Sunday at 11:59 p.m. with the draw on Nov. 2. The early bird cut-off is Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m., and the draw is Nov. 30.

Dream Home tickets can be purchased at the dream home, open Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or online at https://reddeerkinsmen.com/dream-home-lottery.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw are one for $10, four for $25 and 1o for $50 with a guaranteed prize of $50,000 and a maximum payout of $125,000


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WestJet says IT issues delay dozens of flights, and cancellations may come

Just Posted

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

‘Napping on NAFTA’: Harper blasts Trudeau government handling of negotiations

WASHINGTON — Stephen Harper has expressed alarm over his successor’s handling of… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month