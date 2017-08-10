A home and a live music venue

Jim and Marta Boulton in the backyard of their Red Deer home where they host concerts through the summer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

A love for music and mobility issues inspired Jim and Marta Boulton to turn their Red Deer home into a concert venue.

Ten years ago Jim Boulton was living with his wife Marta Bouton on a farm southeast of Red Deer when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that causes problems with basic body functions.

Five years later, the Boultons moved into a home they built in the city with Jim Boulton’s mobility issues in mind, which meant there would be plenty of space in the living room and backyard.

Last year the couple went to a house concert at a friends’ home and fell in love with the idea of hosting shows in their own living room.

“We both love music,” Jim Boulton said. “I think it’s great to have the live music in our home.”

It’s been more than a year since they hosted their first concert, with their niece Randi Boulton performing in July. On Aug. 19 they will be hosting their fifth show.

“We’ve been getting lots of positive feedback. People have been telling us they’ve really liked these private concerts,” Marta Boulton said.

There are others who hosts house concerts in the city, but the Boultons said they would like to become more popular, they said.

“It’s fairly limited how many people here do house concerts … We thought we have the space, we like music and we like to cook.

“Also we know how hard it is for singers to get exposure and make a living doing the job they love,” Marta Boulton said.

The artist playing at the Boultons’ upcoming show, Cat Jahnke, was the performer at the house concert they went to that inspired them to host their own.

Being able to perform in house concerts is something Jahnke loves doing, she said.

“House concerts are absolutely one of my favourite things,” she said. “The audience is right there and I get to communicate with them in a different way than I would in a bigger venue.”

Jahnke’s solo act consists of acoustic instruments – guitar, piano and ukulele – as well as using a loop station, where she can perform a song acapella with her own voice looped over itself a number times.

To see what concerts the Boultons have planned search Woodlea House Concerts on Facebook.

