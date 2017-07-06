A list of stays issued
over court delays
VANCOUVER — More than 200 criminal cases have been tossed due to unreasonable delays after the Supreme Court of Canada’s landmark Jordan decision. Here’s a look at how many cases have been stayed in each province, territory and by the federal government:
British Columbia: Eight as of June 15.
Alberta: Seven as of June 29.
Saskatchewan: Four as of June 1.
Manitoba: Two as of June 9.
Ontario: 76 as of April 30.
Quebec: 61 as of June 20.
New Brunswick: Two as of June 29.
Nova Scotia: Two as of June 29.
Prince Edward Island: Zero as of June 21.
Newfoundland and Labrador: Four as of June 29.
Yukon: Zero as of June 23.
Northwest Territories: Zero as of June 23.
Nunavut: One as of June 1.
Public Prosecution Service of Canada: 37 as of June 30.
— Source: Provincial, territorial and federal governments