A man landed in hospital after a drive-by assault

Red Deer RCMP are on scene in a downtown alley after a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a drive-by assault.
The RCMP officers were investigating the incident between 48 and 49 Avenue on 50 Street Monday afternoon.
RCMP were called to the alley shortly after 2 p.m. after a man was injured by what police believe may be a BB gun.
RCMP are looking for a smaller blue two-door car that sped from the area and believe that the assault was targeted and the public is not in danger.
The victim is being treated at a hospital for his injuries.
The alleyway was blocked Monday afternoon.