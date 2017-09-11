A man landed in hospital after a drive-by assault

Red Deer RCMP were investigating a drive-by assault Monday afternoon in which a man received non-life threatening injuries. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Red Deer RCMP are on scene in a downtown alley after a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a drive-by assault.

The RCMP officers were investigating the incident between 48 and 49 Avenue on 50 Street Monday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the alley shortly after 2 p.m. after a man was injured by what police believe may be a BB gun.

RCMP are looking for a smaller blue two-door car that sped from the area and believe that the assault was targeted and the public is not in danger.

The victim is being treated at a hospital for his injuries.

The alleyway was blocked Monday afternoon.