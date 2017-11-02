A night of Métis dance

Red Deerians will soon be able to enjoy a night of lively fiddle music and fancy footwork while learning about the arts.

The Friends of the Red Deer Public Library will host a Let’s Talk About the Arts series event Nov. 16, where guest speaker Gilles Allard will narrate an evening on Métis culture with demonstrations of Métis dances.

In the past Let’s Talk About the Arts, which raises money for the Red Deer Public Library, has been strictly a lecture series. But the Friends group decided to do something a little different with the dancing performance.

“We thought adding another component to the event would be more appealing to people,” said Anita Thomas, Friends of the Red Deer Public Library secretary.

“We’ve covered a range of topics in the arts, from literature to visual art, but we wanted to do something on dance and we thought people should actually see it instead of just hearing about it.”

Step dancers Laura and Daniel Allard will perform at the event. The two have performed across Canada, including at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Thomas said she’s looking forward to seeing the dancing live.

“I didn’t know a lot about Métis dance, but since we’ve been planning this I’ve watched a lot of YouTube videos and it seems like it will be a lot of fun,” she said.

Thomas said she would like to continue the format of having a demonstration and lecture on a topic for future Let’s Talk About the Arts events.

“We’re continuing to explore what we can do with the arts,” she said.

Other Let’s Talk About the Arts events haven’t made too much money, many just breaking even in the past, Thomas said. With all fundraiser profits going to the Red Deer Public Library, she said she hopes this event will change that.

Thomas said Gilles Allard suggested the event be held on Nov. 16, because that is the anniversary of Louis Riel’s death. Riel was executed in 1885, but is now recognized as Manitoba’s founder and celebrated as an advocate for the Métis and newcomers to the Red Deer River Settlement and what are now the prairie province.

The event will be at the Snell Auditorium in the Downtown Branch beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance at the Downtown Branch or at the door.


