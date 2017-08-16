A partial solar eclipse for Red Deerians

Don’t forget your safety glasses.

On Aug. 21, Red Deerians will have their eyes peeled to the skies for the partial solar eclipse.

A partial eclipse will begin in Red Deer at 10:22 a.m. and a maximum eclipse where the moon is closest to the centre of the sun will be at 11:34 a.m.

Astronomy buff George Cavanaugh said Red Deer will witness about 80 per cent of the eclipse.

Cavanaugh, who is a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Calgary Centre, said there is no perfect spot for this big astronomical event.

“Pretty much anywhere, as it will be directly above us for that day,” said Cavanaugh, who works in Red Deer. “It’s not going to be hidden by buildings or anything.”

The All-Star Telescope store in Didsbury, one of the few places to purchase the glasses near Red Deer, has sold out of the specialized safety glasses. However there are other options online (but check delivery dates) or certain types of welder’s masks.

Red Deer currently does not have a RASC club but Cavanaugh wants to change that.

More than one thousand people are part of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Cavanaugh said it will be changed to be a Red Deer Centre Facebook page.

Ideally he would like to have a space for members to connect and have regular meetings. Most astromomy buffs in Central Alberta are members of the Edmonton and Calgary RASC chapters.

Cavanuagh said many local astronomy buffs are heading down to the U.S. for the event on August 21 where people can see 100 per cent of the eclipse.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com