Red Deer frontline domestic abuse worker honoured with lifetime achievement award

For more than 10 years, Innisfail resident Kim Haugen, has worked as a frontline domestic abuse worker.

Yet she was surprised when she received the lifetime achievement award on Wednesday from the Central Alberta Domestic and Relationship Violence Initiative Committee.

Haugen, part of the Domestic Violence Response team, received the award for helping victims of domestic violence take control back of their lives.

Haugen said domestic violence is about taking power and control back — and that’s exactly what she helps her clients do.

She was nominated for the award by her peers and didn’t know about it until a few minutes before she was handed the award.

“I was surprised and honoured to be acknowledged for something that’s so close to my heart,” said Haugen.

She helps victims by providing support, education, information and sometimes protection. She also provides support while they go through the court process, and provides long-term support and connects her clients with resources and counselling services.

Haugen said she finds her daily reward in hearing from her clients who let know they are doing.

The 48-year-old said domestic violence impacts people from all walks of life and all cultures.

“Just speak out and you’ll be supported,” she said.

Four awards were handed out after the committee received 18 nominations earlier on Wednesday. The Central Alberta Domestic and Relationship Violence Initiative Committee began handing out the annual awards in 2005.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter