Accused in fatal fire shocked mother’s remains not found

A Castor-area man accused of murdering his parents and sister reacted with shock when told by police his mother’s remains had still not been found in a fire now deemed suspicious.

“I was totally hoping for the opposite news. Holy crap. So now what?” Jason Klaus, 41, said to RCMP investigator Sgt. Rob Kropp on Dec. 21 in a midnight meeting in the officer’s police vehicle.

Five days earlier, Kropp told Klaus the medical examiner’s office had confirmed that remains found following the Dec. 8, 2013 had been identified as his father Gordon’s and sister Monica’s.

“The remains of your mother, unfortunately, at this time, have not been confirmed,” Kropp told Klaus in an interview at that time at the Stettler RCMP detachment.

Klaus asked if they were identified through dental records, but Krupp said he didn’t have that information. Klaus also asked what skeletal remains were found and Kropp replied he did not know because that was not his part of the investigation.

”I don’t know if there is any good news in this tragedy I can provide you,” Kropp told him, assuring him police were doing all they could.

Klaus said it was good that the two were identified but that the confirmation was “kind of opening up a whole new wound.”

Kropp asked if Klaus knew of any reason his mother’s remains could not be found.

Klaus said there would have been no reason for his mother to leave the farm on her own the day before the fire.

“They should be together as far as I know,” he said of his parents. “I assume that mum was at home.”

Klaus and a friend, Joshua Frank, 32, have been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths. Frank has also been charged with killing the family dog.

Their trial in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench began on Monday. So far, the proceedings have involved replaying audio and audio-visual police interviews with Klaus in the days and weeks following the fatal fire.

They form evidence in a voir dire — often described as a trial within a trial — to determine the admissibility and “voluntariness” of statements the accused gave police. It will be up to Justice Eric Macklin to decide if the recordings can be admitted as evidence.

In one interview, Klaus told police that a group of four hunters from Utah or Idaho had been on the family farm in September and had been shown the prized deer head, which was worth $150,000 to $200,000, he said.

Klaus said while he didn’t “want to go there” he wondered if the hunters could have had something to do with the deaths of his parents and sister.

During another meeting with Kropp, Klaus passed on that he heard nearby neighbours had seen flames at his parents’ farm about 5 or 5:30 a.m. but had not called 911.

The fire was reported some time after 7 a.m.

“There’s something fishy there that they didn’t call 911,” Klaus said.

He also told the RCMP investigator that a jerrycan full of aviation fuel that he kept for his snowmobile had mysteriously gone missing from the family farm.

The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

