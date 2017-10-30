Accused in murder trial shared details of the crime

Jason Klaus said his sister’s spirit told him what happened the night of the murders

Accused triple murderer Jason Klaus gave several people detailed accounts of how his parents and sister were killed in the weeks following their deaths in December 2013.

Wendy Barry, a former wife of an uncle, told an RCMP investigator that Klaus told her in January 2014 that his murdered sister Monica’s spirit had told him the family was “at peace.

“He said they were dead before they were burnt. He said mom’s in there,” Barry told police.”

Barry asked him what else Monica had to say. “And he said Monica had to be shot a second time because she wasn’t dead.”

The recorded interview with Barry was played for Klaus on Aug. 16, 2014 during a long day of questioning at Red Deer RCMP detachment the day after his arrest.

It was replayed on Monday in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench, where Klaus, 41 and a friend, Joshua Frank, 32, are on trial for three counts of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths of Klaus’s father Gordon, mother Sandra, and sister Monica.

RCMP believe all three were in the family farmhouse when it was burned to the ground Dec. 8, 2013. Frank has also been charged with shooting the family dog.

RCMP investigator Sgt. Michael McCauley asked Klaus what he had to say about Barry’s comments.

“No statement there, no,” said Klaus, repeating a phrase he used repeatedly during hours of RCMP questioning.

In another exchange, this time with Keith Janes, a fire investigator with Global Forensics, Klaus opened the conversation by asking if he believed in spirits.

Klaus went on to say he knew what had happened at the farm near Castor.

“He says Monica hears a noise, she sits up, she sees the guy, she says wha wha, the guy shoots her in the head.”

Klaus later described how the killer, whom he said Monica told him was a friend of his, took a can of fuel dumped in on the coal pile used to feed the house’s furnace and spread it around the basement before lighting it.

“And he said that’s how it happened.”

Klaus then told Janes his parents had been shot with a gun.

“I said, what kinda gun,” Janes says in the interview. “He said a nine-millimetre handgun.”

Janes asked him where the gun was now. “And he says well Monica tells me it’s in the river.”

RCMP recovered the gun used in the killing in the Battle River.