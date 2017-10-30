Accused in murder trial shared details of the crime

Jason Klaus said his sister’s spirit told him what happened the night of the murders

Accused triple murderer Jason Klaus gave several people detailed accounts of how his parents and sister were killed in the weeks following their deaths in December 2013.

Wendy Barry, a former wife of an uncle, told an RCMP investigator that Klaus told her in January 2014 that his murdered sister Monica’s spirit had told him the family was “at peace.

“He said they were dead before they were burnt. He said mom’s in there,” Barry told police.”

Barry asked him what else Monica had to say. “And he said Monica had to be shot a second time because she wasn’t dead.”

The recorded interview with Barry was played for Klaus on Aug. 16, 2014 during a long day of questioning at Red Deer RCMP detachment the day after his arrest.

It was replayed on Monday in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench, where Klaus, 41 and a friend, Joshua Frank, 32, are on trial for three counts of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths of Klaus’s father Gordon, mother Sandra, and sister Monica.

RCMP believe all three were in the family farmhouse when it was burned to the ground Dec. 8, 2013. Frank has also been charged with shooting the family dog.

RCMP investigator Sgt. Michael McCauley asked Klaus what he had to say about Barry’s comments.

“No statement there, no,” said Klaus, repeating a phrase he used repeatedly during hours of RCMP questioning.

In another exchange, this time with Keith Janes, a fire investigator with Global Forensics, Klaus opened the conversation by asking if he believed in spirits.

Klaus went on to say he knew what had happened at the farm near Castor.

“He says Monica hears a noise, she sits up, she sees the guy, she says wha wha, the guy shoots her in the head.”

Klaus later described how the killer, whom he said Monica told him was a friend of his, took a can of fuel dumped in on the coal pile used to feed the house’s furnace and spread it around the basement before lighting it.

“And he said that’s how it happened.”

Klaus then told Janes his parents had been shot with a gun.

“I said, what kinda gun,” Janes says in the interview. “He said a nine-millimetre handgun.”

Janes asked him where the gun was now. “And he says well Monica tells me it’s in the river.”

RCMP recovered the gun used in the killing in the Battle River.

Previous story
Update: Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

Just Posted

Highway and road upgrades coming to Lacombe County

Bridge widening and base paving on county’s agenda

Update: Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

MLA Barb Miller will continue doing her job

Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

Mayor John Becker met with Murray on Sunday.

Liberals to delay billions in planned infrastructure spending

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals plan to shift just over $2 billion… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month