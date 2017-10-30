Accused killer says he didn’t care about girlfriend’s feud with Laura Babcock

TORONTO — A man charged with murder told court on Monday that he slept with several women and didn’t care “too much” about an ongoing feud between his girlfriend and Laura Babcock, a Toronto woman who the Crown alleges was killed for being the odd one out in a love triangle.

Dellen Millard painted himself as a bad boyfriend to Christina Noudga, a woman he was dating in 2012 when Babcock disappeared.

Karoline Shirinian, a friend of both women, told court that Millard was aware of the bad blood between his girlfriend and Babcock.

“And I didn’t seem to care too much about it, did I?” asked Millard, who is representing himself.

“No,” Shirinian said.

Millard repeatedly asked Shirinian if she thought he cared about Noudga’s feelings.

“No,” Shirinian said again and again.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and his friend Mark Smich, 30 of Oakville, Ont., are charged with the first-degree murder of Babcock, whose body has not been found. Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Crown alleges Babcock became a problem for Millard, and together with Smich they killed the 23-year-old and burned her body in a large incinerator that was found on Millard’s farm, near Waterloo, Ont.

Millard asked Shirinian if she knew that he was sleeping with other women, including his former fiancee and a stripper in Mexico, at the same time he was dating Noudga.

Shirinian agreed, but said Noudga didn’t know about the other women until later in the relationship.

“So I wasn’t too thoughtful when I was with Christina, right?” Millard asked.

“I couldn’t agree to anything more than that statement,” Shirinian said.

Megan Orr, another witness who took the stand later on Monday, became emotional as she talked about how Babcock, her best friend, felt about the love triangle.

Orr said Babcock spoke about Millard all the time, pointing to an incident with Noudga in the months before Babcock disappeared in the summer of 2012.

Babcock told Noudga by text that she had slept with Millard, and Noudga responded with a “rude” text,” Orr said.

“Did you miss your meds today? You’re a crazy psycho b—-h, you had him, you lost him, give it up,” Noudga wrote to Babcock, Orr said.

Court has heard that Millard told Noudga he was going to fix the problem with Babcock.

“First I am going to hurt her. Then I’ll make her leave,” Millard allegedly said in a text to Noudga. “I will remove her from our lives.”

Orr cried several times during her testimony.

“I know she had a lot of emotional issues going on, but I understood her,” she said of Babcock. “She was bubbly, outgoing — she was amazing.”

Orr said she would speak “15 to 20” times a day with Babcock before the two had a falling out in March 2012. But they rekindled their relationship just before Babcock disappeared that July.

Court has heard that Babcock had become an escort in 2012. She had talked about starting her own escort business, Orr said.

“She asked me to join in with her in the escorting,” Orr said.

“When I declined she asked me to be more of an assistant for her and she’d pay me — really good money or give me a Louis Vuitton bag.”

“Did you agree to do that?” asked Cameron.

“No. It’s nothing I agree with,” Orr said. “I basically just said, ‘take care of yourself, we’re not strangers, you can call me any time.’”

Under cross-examination from Millard, Orr said Babcock told her about buying marijuana from Millard.

“She told me that you guys were a thing for a while in those couple of months (in 2012) and you guys saw each other all the time — for you giving her marijuana,” Orr said.

“She told you I was giving her marijuana?” Millard asked.

“Yes,” Orr said. “And having sex with her.”