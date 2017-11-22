Accused murderer said his confession to police a “very big mistake”

Jason Klaus said he was “overwhelmed” after hours of police interviewing when he made confession

Jason Klaus said he was “overwhelmed” by hours of police interviewing the day after his arrest when he admitted planning the murder of his parents and sister.

“I was just so wore out,” Klaus testified in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday morning where he had taken the stand in his own defence.

“I was overwhelmed. I was just beat down. I ultimately gave them a false confession.”

Defence lawyer Allan Fay asked Klaus why he would admit to something he did not do given his fear of going to jail.

“I just said it because I just wanted to tell them (police) what they wanted to hear.”

Klaus was arrested in Stettler on Aug. 15, 2014 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, Gordon and Sandra, and sister Monica. His friend Joshua Frank was also arrested that day and faces the same charges.

All three were shot to death and the family farmhouse burned down early on Dec. 8, 2013.

Interviewed several times at Red Deer RCMP detachment the day after his arrest, Klaus eventually said he planned the deaths of his family members but did not pull the trigger.

Klaus said Joshua Frank did the shooting and poured gasoline and lit it to destroy the house and evidence at the Klaus family farm, 10 km northeast of Castor.

Klaus said he feared what Frank, or associates of his, would do if he told the truth to police. Frank had threatened to kill him and a family member more than once previously, Klaus had testified.

He told an undercover police officer posing as the head of a crime organization, the so-called Mr. Big, in an RCMP sting operation that he organized the killings.

“I did this to show (Mr. Big) I could be honest,” he testified. “I wanted the lifestyle they had and I wanted to be part of this family.”

Klaus said every day of the almost 40 months he has spent in jail awaiting his trial he has regretted his false confession to police following his arrest.

“Looking back now, I made a very big mistake in confessing that,” he said, repeating that he did not kill his family.

Klaus will remain on the stand and face cross-examinations from Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers for Frank.

More to come ….

Accused murderer said his confession to police a "very big mistake"

