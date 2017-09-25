Accused no show at drug trial

Warrant issued for man’s arrest after he fails to show up to charges laid after 2013 drug bust

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday for a man after he failed to show for his drug trial.

Nicholas White, 24, was one of four people arrested on Nov. 8, 2013, by police who had raided two houses, one in Red Deer and one in Innisfail. Police alleged seizing drugs and firearms during their search of the two properties.

White was scheduled for a two-day Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial on various drug and weapons-related charges on Monday but did not show up.

Defence lawyer Andrew Phypers said he had spoken to his client, who is now in Ontario, late last week but had not heard from him over the weekend.

Since his client had not appeared, Phypers asked to be removed as his lawyer, which was granted.

Federal Crown prosecutor Dave Inglis requested an arrest warrant, which was ordered by the judge.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter