Robbery accused in court

Two men are facing robbery-related charges in connection with two incidents last month

Two men facing robbery charges in connection with a pair of incidents last month appeared briefly in Red Deer provincial court on Friday.

Police allege about 2:15 a.m. on June 14 two suspects armed with a firearm approached the locked door at the Fas Gas located at 5101 76 St. and tried unsuccessfully to smash their way in.

The two suspects fled in a vehicle.

About 15 minutes, RCMP alleged that the same two suspects went into the Fas Gas at 4023 50th St. and demanded cash and lottery tickets.

Police located one suspect in a vehicle a short time later and seized a pellet rifle. A second suspect was arrested soon after at a residence.

Lucas James Werner, 34, and Shayden Alvin Werner, 21, are both charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of using an imitation firearm.

Lucas Werner is also charged with impaired driving, driving with an alcohol level over .08 and two counts of breaching court order conditions.

They return to court on Aug. 25.