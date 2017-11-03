Accused starts talking in police recordings

Triple murder trial continues Monday

By his second day in police custody accused killer Joshua Frank started to reveal the role he played, according to audio recordings at a triple murder trial on Friday.

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench heard that Frank was somehow involved as they listened to conversations he had with a police officer who escorted him for a cigarette break on Aug. 16, 2014 after one of Frank’s final interview sessions with police that weekend.

Frank, 32, and Jason Klaus, 41, are on trial for first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths of three members of Klaus’ family — his father Gordon, 61, his mother Sandra, 62, and his sister Monica, 40. Frank is also charged with killing the family dog.

The bodies of Gordon and Monica were found on Dec. 8, 2013 in the torched remains of the family’s farmhouse. Sandra was never found, but police believe she was in the home.

Frank told Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay that he decided to come clean because of the abuse he suffered and the murders.

“No one will ever want to talk to me again,” an emotional Frank said in the recording. In the courtroom Frank wiped at his eyes as he listened from the prisoners box on Friday.

During testimony on Thursday an allegation of sexual abuse of Frank by Klaus was briefly discussed.

“I never told that to anybody before. Not my exes. Not my brothers,” said Frank about the abuse while speaking with Pillay.

In video-audio recordings of Frank’s first interview that weekend, he talked about how Klaus gave him cocaine, and did cocaine with him, when Frank was in Grade 9.

Frank said he was addicted to cocaine after high school and for a short time he travelled to pick up drugs for Klaus. He did it for the drugs Klaus would give him.

Frank said he stopped being a drug mule because Klaus would send him to pick up the drugs from dangerous people without enough money to pay for them.

Frank said he stayed in contact with Klaus whenever Frank returned to Castor, and that Klaus was a very good manipulator.

Following the 2013 deaths, Klaus was didn’t act like someone who just lost his family, he said.

“There wasn’t a tear in his eye. Really spooky. He almost was relieved,” Frank said.

A voir dire is currently in progress at the trial — often described as a trial within a trial — to determine the admissibility and “voluntariness” of statements the accused gave police. It will be up to Justice Eric Macklin to decide if the recordings can be admitted asevidence.

The trial continues Monday.

signature

Previous story
Update: Polygraph results questioned at Castor-area murder trial

Just Posted

Accused starts talking in police recordings

Triple murder trial continues Monday

Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers

An army of volunteers will ring the bells and guard the kettles… Continue reading

Red Deer’s newest public school, Don Campbell Elementary, celebrates opening

As she walked away from the stage, Millie Campbell, with a big… Continue reading

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

This flu season started earlier in Alberta

AHS recommends getting a free flu shot

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month