Activity guide available next week

The 2017 Fall Activity Guide will be delivered to homes next week.

The guide will be delivered to homes in Red Deer County on Aug. 10 and to homes in Red Deer on Aug. 11. Copies may also be picked up on or after Aug. 11 at City Hall, Collicutt Centre, Culture Services Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre and the Recreation Centre.

The guide is available on the city’s website on Monday at 8 a.m. in advance of the printed version.

Registration for all city programs in the guide begins at 8 a.m. on Aug. 15. Registration can be done in three ways:

Online at the LooknBook page — www.reddeer.ca/looknboo.

By phone at 403-309-8411.

In person at Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre or Recreation Centre.

For more information about registration requirements go to www.reddeer.ca/looknbook or call 403-309-8411 during business hours.