LaGrange seeks fourth term on Catholic school board

Adriana LaGrange looks to increase resources for special needs students and those suffering from mental illness as she seeks a fourth term on the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board of trustees.

LaGrange was first elected in 2007 and has previously served as both chair and vice-chair. The rural Red Deer resident said if she’s re-elected, she would advocate for special needs inclusive funds from the provincial government.

LaGrange said the government is looking at reducing funding or changing funding formulas, which could affect special needs inclusive funding for RDCRS.

“Getting funding for our most vulnerable students – our special needs students – is important,” she said.

LaGrange’s is also focused on tackling growing mental health issues within schools.

“It seems to be increasing and unfortunately the resources haven’t kept pace so that’s something I feel strongly we need to advocate as a board for,” said LaGrange.

The school division has been growing at a “phenomenal rate,” said LaGrange. She said it is important the board finds more space for students.

RDCRS opened a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school in Blackfalds this year, and it already has more than 400 students. The school is able to hold a maximum of 500 students.

“That’s telling us we need to advocate for more space … and space is always a huge issue for us,” she said.

LaGrange is the president of Alberta Catholic Schools Trustees Association and vice-president of Canadian Catholic School trustees.

“I have a strong history of working hard and I’m not coming with any agenda other than to create a better and stronger Catholic school system locally, provincially, and nationally,” she said.

A mother of seven and grandmother of three, LaGrange said she brings teamwork and dedication to the board.

“I really love children, education and I’m very grounded in my Catholic faith.”



