Advance vote turnout 18% higher than 2010 election

More people make use of advance vote

Red Deer returning officer Frieda McDougall thrilled to see a higher voter turnout during advance voting days. File photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

The City of Red Deer’s Advance Voter turnout is about 18 per cent higher than the last civic election in 2013.

Frieda McDougall, Red Deer’s returning officer said she is thrilled to see the numbers. She said it shows community engagement at a municipal level.

“To me if this is an indication of what we might expect on Monday [election day], I would be pleased with that,” said McDougall.

On Oct. 13 and 14, the last two days of advance voting days, the numbers spiked with 1,568 people casting their ballots on both days.

“The last two days is really where we flipped the chart,” said McDougall.

The City of Red Deer has approximately 68,000 eligible voters this year.

The city had a 31.83 per cent voter turn out at the last election — a 7.04 per cent increase from the 2010 civic election.

McDougall said in the past the city has seen a 20 per cent voter turnout — an average low for the city and 44 per cent — an average high.

Advance Vote turnout comparisons:

Day 1:

2017: 324

2013: 325

Day 2:

2017: 362

2013: 290

Day 3:

2017: 372

2013: 390

Day 4:

2017: 767

2013: 599

Day 5:

2017: 801

2013: 626

Election day is Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information or to find your voting station visit elections.reddeer.ca.