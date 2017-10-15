Advance vote turnout 18% higher than 2010 election

The City of Red Deer’s Advance Voter turnout is about 18 per cent higher than the last civic election in 2013.
Frieda McDougall, Red Deer’s returning officer said she is thrilled to see the numbers. She said it shows community engagement at a municipal level.
“To me if this is an indication of what we might expect on Monday [election day], I would be pleased with that,” said McDougall.
On Oct. 13 and 14, the last two days of advance voting days, the numbers spiked with 1,568 people casting their ballots on both days.
“The last two days is really where we flipped the chart,” said McDougall.
The City of Red Deer has approximately 68,000 eligible voters this year.
The city had a 31.83 per cent voter turn out at the last election — a 7.04 per cent increase from the 2010 civic election.
McDougall said in the past the city has seen a 20 per cent voter turnout — an average low for the city and 44 per cent — an average high.
Advance Vote turnout comparisons:
Day 1:
2017: 324
2013: 325
Day 2:
2017: 362
2013: 290
Day 3:
2017: 372
2013: 390
Day 4:
2017: 767
2013: 599
Day 5:
2017: 801
2013: 626
Election day is Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information or to find your voting station visit elections.reddeer.ca.