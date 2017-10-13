Advocate A-List: The Winners Are In!

Here’s a collection of stories from readers and staff

In August, the Red Deer Advocate began asking readers to tell us the best of what Red Deer and area has to offer.

Our readers voted in more than 100 categories ranging from favourite piece of public art to favourite place for ice cream.

The overwhelming response showed us you do have your favourite places to shop, hang out, have fun and do business.

And while there was only one winner in each category, the real winners are the people in Red Deer and area.

With its wealth of shops and services, entertainment venues and restaurants, Red Deer is an ideal place to live, raise a family, visit or do business.

Join us in celebrating our inaugural A-List.

See if your favourites made the list or see if there’s something new here you’ve yet to discover. The results are available in Friday’s Advocate.

Thank you to all those who voted and contributed stories:

Clara Davis: Red Deer has something for everyone

Briana Ehnes: Red Deer is a city of avid readers

Cam Moon: Red Deer Rebels score big time with community work

Leslie Greentree: A singer, actor and magician …

Waskasoo: Games mascot ready to lead the excitement in 2019

Alison Jeppesen: Red Deer College inspires all

Karen Jacques: Outdoor yoga in Central Alberta

Shannon Yacyshyn: Choose local ingredients

Mamta Lulla: Students opt in for budget-friendly meals

Murray Crawford: Raising a family in Red Deer

Lana Michelin: Push on for all-season parks use

We look forward to next year’s list!