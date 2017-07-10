Agriculture Minister to speak in Olds

Oneil Carlier will address delegates of 2017 Agriculture Service Board at Olds College on July 14.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier will address delegates of this year’s Agriculture Service Board Tour on July 14.

Carlier will make his comments at a July 14 pancake breakfast to Red Deer County and Mountain View County delegates involved in the tour.

The 7 to 9 a.m. breakfast at the Olds College Alumni Centre is on the last day of the four-day event that kicks off on July 11 in the two counties.

The tour includes tours of various farming operations and tourism locations in both counties, as well as agriculture-related demonstrations and discussions at Olds College. Hundreds of Ag Service Board delegates from more than 70 municipalities cross the province are attending.

Olds College will be the home base for the tour, which is themed “Growing Tomorrow’s Agriculture.”

Delegates will tour farms in both counties. So many are attending, the group will be split in two and will alternate between the counties.

Red Deer County stops on the delegate tour will include: Beck’s Farm, Antler Valley Farms, Bystrom Farm and Bluegrass Nursery and Sod Farm. Mountain View County will showcase Reese Cattle Company, Brian Ellis Seed, Carlson Ag/Agri-Trend demo and the Barr-Ag Hay and Grain Exporters.

There are also a wide range of stops planned for the partners of delegates and youths.

For more information go to www.2017asbtour.ca.